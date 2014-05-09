MUMBAI May 9 STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index closed up 2.91 percent and
the broader NSE index 2.99 percent higher, at record
highs on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a
majority in the elections that end next week, sending blue chips
such as ICICI Bank sharply higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.75 percent, after earlier hitting a near two-month low of 8.72
percent on hopes that BJP may win a majority in the general
elections.
RUPEE
The rupee ended at 60.02/03 versus Thursday's close of
60.0650/0750, gaining for a second consecutive session on Friday
to a near one-month high, sparking suspected central bank
intervention after shares surged to a record high.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points
at 8.25 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at
8.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)