STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.25 percent and the broader NSE index also up 1.3 percent, climbing to record highs after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a clear majority in the country's elections.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.75 percent on profit-taking after three days of gains in bond prices, while higher consumer price inflation data released after market close on Monday also hurting sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.79/80 per dollar compared with its close of 60.05/06, tracking gains in domestic shares, but investors cautious on the back of heavy central bank dollar-buying intervention seen on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.25 percent while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, little changed from its previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.

