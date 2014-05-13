STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.25 percent and the broader NSE
index also up 1.3 percent, climbing to record highs after exit
polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a
clear majority in the country's elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.75 percent on profit-taking after three days of gains in bond
prices, while higher consumer price inflation data released
after market close on Monday also hurting sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.79/80 per
dollar compared with its close of 60.05/06, tracking gains in
domestic shares, but investors cautious on the back of heavy
central bank dollar-buying intervention seen on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.25
percent while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, little changed from
its previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)