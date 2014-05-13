STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares rose as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday, a third consecutive record high, as stocks of companies focussed on the domestic sector surged after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections. The NSE index is up 1.37 percent at 7,110.10, while the BSE index gains 1.33 percent to 23,862.83.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.78 percent on profit-taking after three days of gains in bond prices, while higher consumer price inflation data released after market hours on Monday also hurting sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.87/88 per dollar compared with its previous close of 60.05/06, tracking gains in domestic shares, but investors cautious on the back of heavy central bank dollar buying seen on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)