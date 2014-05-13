STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares rose as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday, a
third consecutive record high, as stocks of companies focussed
on the domestic sector surged after exit polls showed the
Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the
elections. The NSE index is up 1.37 percent at 7,110.10, while
the BSE index gains 1.33 percent to 23,862.83.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at
8.78 percent on profit-taking after three days of gains in bond
prices, while higher consumer price inflation data released
after market hours on Monday also hurting sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.87/88 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 60.05/06, tracking
gains in domestic shares, but investors cautious on the back of
heavy central bank dollar buying seen on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.26
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent, compared with its
previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)