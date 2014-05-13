STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index rose on Tuesday to a third
consecutive record high, surpassing the key psychological level
of 24,000 points as stocks tied to the domestic economy surged
after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its
allies winning a majority in the elections. The BSE index ended
up 1.36 percent, while the NSE index ended 1.35 percent up.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points
at 8.78 percent. Bond prices snapped a three-day winning streak
as investors took profits after exit polls showed BJP and its
allies winning a majority as was widely expected.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.66/67
per dollar compared with its previous close of 60.05/06, posting
its strongest close in nearly 10 months, tracking gains in
domestic shares after exit polls showed a clear win for the BJP
and its allies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at
8.27 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.54
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)