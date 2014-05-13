STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index rose on Tuesday to a third consecutive record high, surpassing the key psychological level of 24,000 points as stocks tied to the domestic economy surged after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections. The BSE index ended up 1.36 percent, while the NSE index ended 1.35 percent up.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.78 percent. Bond prices snapped a three-day winning streak as investors took profits after exit polls showed BJP and its allies winning a majority as was widely expected.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 59.66/67 per dollar compared with its previous close of 60.05/06, posting its strongest close in nearly 10 months, tracking gains in domestic shares after exit polls showed a clear win for the BJP and its allies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.95/9.05 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)