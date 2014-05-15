STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.5 percent, hovering near their record highs a day ahead of election results on continued optimism that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.76 percent on short-covering after yields rose 5 bps on Tuesday. The market waiting for cues from WPI inflation data due at 0630 GMT and the Reserve Bank of India's press meet at 1040 GMT after its board meet.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee is at 59.55/56 versus its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday, but still off the day's high of 59.45, its strongest since July 29, on the back of central bank intervention. Traders say the central bank likely started buying dollars around 59.45.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.23 percent while the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 8.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.45/8.50 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)