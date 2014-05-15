US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
STOCKS
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index flat and the broader NSE index down 0.15 percent, as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the election results on Friday. Market has priced in a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent as traders prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the election outcome on Friday.
RUPEE
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 59.37/38 per dollar versus its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday, but still off the day's high of 59.21, its strongest since July 29, on the back of central bank intervention and a cautious share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.24 percent while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.