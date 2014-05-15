STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index flat and the broader NSE index down 0.15 percent, as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the election results on Friday. Market has priced in a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent as traders prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the election outcome on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 59.37/38 per dollar versus its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday, but still off the day's high of 59.21, its strongest since July 29, on the back of central bank intervention and a cautious share market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.24 percent while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

