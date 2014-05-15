STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.38 percent at 23,905.60 points, while the broader NSE index closes up 0.2 percent at 7,123.15 points, staying close to the record highs hit earlier this week as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained on hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority when election results are unveiled on Friday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.78 percent as traders prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the election outcome and the government selling 200 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ends at 59.29/30 per dollar versus its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday, but still off the day's high of 59.10, its strongest since July 29. The central bank's dollar buying intervention pulled the unit off the day's high but heavy inflows in equity markets helped.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 bps at 8.24 percent. The one-year rate also closes 3 bps lower at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends at 7.00/7.05 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)