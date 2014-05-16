Opposition candidate Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. Stocks, bonds and currency markets rallied on Friday after the early results started coming in.

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as up 6.15 percent to 25,375.63, while the NSE index rose as much as 6.18 percent to 7,563.50. The BSE index is up 3.17 percent and the NSE is 3.31 percent higher at 0600 GMT.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 7 basis points at 8.71 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading at 58.84/85 per dollar after earlier touching a high of 58.62 per dollar. The pair had closed at 59.29/30 per dollar on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.20 percent. The one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)