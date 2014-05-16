Indian shares surged on Friday to record highs, while the rupee strengthened to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were set to sweep the country's elections with an absolute majority.

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as up 6.15 percent to 25,375.63, while the NSE index rose as much as 6.18 percent to 7,563.50. The BSE index is up 0.72 percent and the NSE is 0.9 percent higher, giving up most of early gains on profit-taking.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, after earlier hitting 8.68 percent, its lowest since Feb. 6. Further gains may be unlikely, a treasurer with IDBI Bank said, citing concerns that inflation would keep interest rates high. The RBI is set to review monetary policy on June 3 and is widely expected to keep policy on hold.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.06 per dollar after earlier touching a high of 58.62 per dollar. The pair had closed at 59.29/30 per dollar on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.20 percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)