Indian shares surged on Friday to record highs, while the rupee
strengthened to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were set to
sweep the country's elections with an absolute majority.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rose as much as up 6.15 percent to
25,375.63, while the NSE index rose as much as 6.18 percent to
7,563.50. The BSE index is up 0.72 percent and the NSE is 0.9
percent higher, giving up most of early gains on profit-taking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.77 percent, after earlier hitting 8.68 percent, its lowest
since Feb. 6. Further gains may be unlikely, a treasurer with
IDBI Bank said, citing concerns that inflation would keep
interest rates high. The RBI is set to review monetary policy on
June 3 and is widely expected to keep policy on hold.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.06 per dollar
after earlier touching a high of 58.62 per dollar. The pair had
closed at 59.29/30 per dollar on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.20
percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its Thursday's
close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)