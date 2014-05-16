Indian shares surged on Friday to record highs, while the rupee strengthened to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were set to sweep the country's elections with an absolute majority.

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index surged to as high as 25,375.63, before ending the day at 24,121.74, up 0.9 percent. The broader NSE index jumped as much as 6.2 percent to a record high of 7,563.50, before closing 1.12 percent higher at 7,203.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's government bonds fell on Friday, despite the resounding electoral victory by the BJP and its allies, as investors took profits and looked ahead at key potential risks, including the central bank's policy review next month. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 bps at 8.83 percent, after earlier falling to 8.68 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 6.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee closed at 58.79/80 per dollar after hitting 58.62, its strongest since June 19 and 0.9 percent above its previous close of 59.29/30.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps ended up 3 bps at 8.27 percent while the one-year rate was steady at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

