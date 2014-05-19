STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.62 percent and the broader NSE index 0.57 percent higher, after surging to record highs on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi thundered to victory in India's federal election.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.81 percent on some short-covering after primary dealers sold heavily on Friday. Traders will await the composition of this week's debt sale for further cues.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 58.46/47 per dollar after hitting 58.4450, its strongest since June 18 and higher versus its close of 58.79/80 on Friday, tracking gains in the domestic share market and on hopes for robust foreign fund inflows following a landslide win for the BJP.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.25 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent.

