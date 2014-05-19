STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.84 percent higher, hitting record closing highs as investors continued to switch to stocks with a domestic focus, such as NTPC, on hopes the new government to be led by Narendra Modi would spur major economic reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.86 percent, as investors start to grow cautious about the incoming new government's fiscal policies.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 58.59/60 per dollar after hitting 58.32, its strongest since June 18 and higher versus its close of 58.79/80 on Friday, tracking gains in the domestic share market and on hopes of robust foreign fund inflows after a landslide win for the BJP.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 8.27 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.20/7.30 percent versus Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)