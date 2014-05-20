STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.61 percent, while the broader
NSE index up 0.71 percent. India's NSE midcap Index .CNXMDCP
rises as much as 1.3 percent to a second consecutive record high
on hopes the rally in shares sparked by the election outcome
would lead domestic and foreign institutions to broaden their
portfolios into riskier plays.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.84 percent on some value buying after the recent rise in
yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee a little higher at 58.54/55
per dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, in a
consolidation mode after the steep rise seen in recent sessions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.25
percent. The one-year rate falls 1 bps to 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)