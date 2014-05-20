STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.61 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.71 percent. India's NSE midcap Index .CNXMDCP rises as much as 1.3 percent to a second consecutive record high on hopes the rally in shares sparked by the election outcome would lead domestic and foreign institutions to broaden their portfolios into riskier plays.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.84 percent on some value buying after the recent rise in yields.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee a little higher at 58.54/55 per dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, in a consolidation mode after the steep rise seen in recent sessions.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.25 percent. The one-year rate falls 1 bps to 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.

