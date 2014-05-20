STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher, retreating from session highs as traders take profits in recent gainers such as Coal India Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.84 percent on some value buying after the recent rise in yields, but off the session low of 8.83 percent after a retreat in the rupee.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 58.63/64 per dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, as a large state-owned bank is said to be buying dollars to meet demand for oil companies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)