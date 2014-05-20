STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.15 percent higher, retreating from session highs as
traders take profits in recent gainers such as Coal India Ltd
and Reliance Industries Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.84 percent on some value buying after the recent rise in
yields, but off the session low of 8.83 percent after a retreat
in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 58.63/64 per
dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, as a large
state-owned bank is said to be buying dollars to meet demand for
oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.26 percent,
while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its
Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)