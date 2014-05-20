STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.06 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.16 percent higher, managing a fourth consecutive
session of gains as domestic-oriented stocks such as Sesa
Sterlite continued to rise on hopes tied to the incoming
government led by Narendra Modi.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
at 8.85 percent on the back of some value buying, but investors
remain cautious about the incoming government's borrowing
numbers and the prospect of higher inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 58.63/64 per
dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, retreating from
11-month highs hit in the previous session after importers
rushed in to buy dollars, while a rally in domestic shares
slowed after powerful recent gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 bp at 8.26
percent, while the one-year rate also closes 1 basis point lower
at 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ends higher at 7.45/7.55 percent versus
its Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
