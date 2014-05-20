STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.16 percent higher, managing a fourth consecutive session of gains as domestic-oriented stocks such as Sesa Sterlite continued to rise on hopes tied to the incoming government led by Narendra Modi.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.85 percent on the back of some value buying, but investors remain cautious about the incoming government's borrowing numbers and the prospect of higher inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 58.63/64 per dollar versus its close of 58.59/60 on Monday, retreating from 11-month highs hit in the previous session after importers rushed in to buy dollars, while a rally in domestic shares slowed after powerful recent gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 bp at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate also closes 1 basis point lower at 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends higher at 7.45/7.55 percent versus its Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)