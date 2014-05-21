STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent lower after foreign investors sold shares worth 1.04 billion rupees $17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.82 percent on the back of some buying by long term investors but cautiousness ahead of the debt sale on Friday is likely to keep yields in a tight range.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to 58.85/86 per dollar versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as importers, especially oil companies, step in to buy dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 basis points at 8.24 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bp at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)