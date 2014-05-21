STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.35 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.34 percent lower after foreign investors sold shares
worth 1.04 billion rupees $17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first
sales since April 16.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.82 percent on the back of some buying by long term investors
but cautiousness ahead of the debt sale on Friday is likely to
keep yields in a tight range.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 58.85/86 per dollar
versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as importers,
especially oil companies, step in to buy dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 basis points at
8.24 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bp at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Tuesday's
close of 7.45/7.55 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)