STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.36 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.35 percent lower on profit-taking and after foreign
investors sold shares worth of 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8
million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at
8.78 percent on the back of some buying by long-term investors
and short covering by traders.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 58.83/84 per dollar
versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as importers,
especially oil companies, step in to buy dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 4 basis points to
8.22 percent, while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 8.43
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Tuesday's
close of 7.45/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)