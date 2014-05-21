STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower on profit-taking and after foreign investors sold shares worth of 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.78 percent on the back of some buying by long-term investors and short covering by traders.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to 58.83/84 per dollar versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as importers, especially oil companies, step in to buy dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 4 basis points to 8.22 percent, while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)