STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares snapped a four-session winning streak on
Wednesday as blue-chips, including Larsen & Toubro, retreated
after recent strong gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.32
percent to end at 24,298.02 points, while the broader NSE index
lost 0.31 percent to end at 7,252.90.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian bonds posted their biggest single-day gain in a month
as a period of relative underperformance of debt markets led to
value-buying from long-term investors. The benchmark 10-year
bond yield closed down 8 basis points at 8.77 percent, its
biggest single-day fall since April 17.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weakened for a second consecutive session, weighed
down by large demand for dollars from importers and after
foreign investors turned sellers of domestic shares for the
first time in about a month. The partially convertible rupee
closed at 58.7750/7850 per dollar versus 58.63/64 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both
closed down 3 basis point each at 8.23 percent and 8.44 percent
respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate closed at 7.75-7.80 percent versus its
Tuesday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)