STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday as blue-chips, including Larsen & Toubro, retreated after recent strong gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.32 percent to end at 24,298.02 points, while the broader NSE index lost 0.31 percent to end at 7,252.90.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

Indian bonds posted their biggest single-day gain in a month as a period of relative underperformance of debt markets led to value-buying from long-term investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 8 basis points at 8.77 percent, its biggest single-day fall since April 17.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee weakened for a second consecutive session, weighed down by large demand for dollars from importers and after foreign investors turned sellers of domestic shares for the first time in about a month. The partially convertible rupee closed at 58.7750/7850 per dollar versus 58.63/64 on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both closed down 3 basis point each at 8.23 percent and 8.44 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate closed at 7.75-7.80 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)