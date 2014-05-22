STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.45 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.32 percent, tracking gains in Asian stocks after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured investors that policy makers will continue to support the economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.74 percent as short-covering continues to aid debt prices, but caution ahead of the 160-billion-rupee auction on Friday prevents a sharper fall in yields.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 58.56/57 per dollar versus 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in shares after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggested a slow withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both down 1 basis point each at 8.22 percent and 8.43 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

