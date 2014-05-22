STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.76 percent, tracking gains in Asian stocks after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured investors that policy makers will continue to support the economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.75 percent after Reuters reported India's finance ministry is working on a proposal for the new government to cut welfare spending and rein in the deficit in its first budget. Yields on the benchmark paper fell as much as 7 bps earlier in the session.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 58.47/48 per dollar versus 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in shares after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggested a slow withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both down 3 bps each at 8.20 percent and 8.41 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its last close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

