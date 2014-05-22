STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.32 percent higher, recovering from falls in the previous session as investors resumed buying stocks of companies expected to benefit from an economic recovery.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.71 percent after Reuters reported India's finance ministry is working on a proposal for the new government to cut welfare spending and rein in the deficit in its first budget.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends stronger at 58.4675/4775 per dollar versus 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in shares after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggested a slow withdrawal of U.S. stimulus while the plans to cut the fiscal deficit also aided sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both closed down 4 basis points each at 8.19 percent and 8.40 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ends at 7.10/7.20 percent versus its last close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)