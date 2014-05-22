STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.31 percent and the broader
NSE index closes 0.32 percent higher, recovering from falls in
the previous session as investors resumed buying stocks of
companies expected to benefit from an economic recovery.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.71
percent after Reuters reported India's finance ministry is
working on a proposal for the new government to cut welfare
spending and rein in the deficit in its first budget.
RUPEE
The rupee ends stronger at 58.4675/4775 per dollar versus
58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in shares after
minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggested a slow
withdrawal of U.S. stimulus while the plans to cut the fiscal
deficit also aided sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both
closed down 4 basis points each at 8.19 percent and 8.40
percent respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends at 7.10/7.20 percent versus its last
close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)