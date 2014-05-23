STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 1.03 percent and the broader
NSE index is 0.92 percent higher, with utility stocks gaining on
expectations that the new government will remove bottlenecks in
the sector.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis point at 8.68
percent as buying momentum continues ahead of the debt sale
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 58.53/54 per dollar versus its
Thursday close of 58.4675/4775 after state-owned banks were
spotted buying dollars on the central bank's behalf after the
rupee hit an 11-month high of 58.3650 per dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both
down 1 basis points each at 8.18 percent and 8.39 percent
respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Thursday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)