STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 1.03 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.92 percent higher, with utility stocks gaining on expectations that the new government will remove bottlenecks in the sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis point at 8.68 percent as buying momentum continues ahead of the debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 58.53/54 per dollar versus its Thursday close of 58.4675/4775 after state-owned banks were spotted buying dollars on the central bank's behalf after the rupee hit an 11-month high of 58.3650 per dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both down 1 basis points each at 8.18 percent and 8.39 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent.

(Compiled by Himank Sharma)