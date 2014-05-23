BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
The benchmark BSE index gains 1 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.94 percent higher, as State Bank of India surged 10 percent after its January-March results.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.64 percent after results of the 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) debt sale came in better than market expectations.
The Indian rupee at 58.46/48 per dollar after hitting an 11-month high of 58.3650 earlier in the session as the Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run lenders, according to traders. The currency had closed at 58.4675/4775 on Thursday.
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 bps at 8.11 percent and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 8.36 percent.
India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent.
