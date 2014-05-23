STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.31 percent and the broader NSE index rose 1.25 percent, to become the best performing equity market in Asia-Pacific for 2014 in dollar terms, on continued hopes the incoming Narendra Modi government would unveil substantial economic reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.64 percent after hitting a four-month low of 8.62 percent. Bond prices gained after results of the 160 billion rupees debt sale came in better than market expectations while hopes for a more fiscally prudent government also underpinned sentiment.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended at 58.52/53 per dollar after hitting an 11-month high of 58.33 earlier, as the Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run lenders, according to traders. The currency had closed at 58.4675/4775 on Thursday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 5 bps at 8.14 percent and the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent.

