STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.31 percent and the
broader NSE index rose 1.25 percent, to become the best
performing equity market in Asia-Pacific for 2014 in dollar
terms, on continued hopes the incoming Narendra Modi government
would unveil substantial economic reforms.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points
at 8.64 percent after hitting a four-month low of 8.62 percent.
Bond prices gained after results of the 160 billion rupees debt
sale came in better than market expectations while hopes for a
more fiscally prudent government also underpinned sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended at 58.52/53 per dollar after hitting
an 11-month high of 58.33 earlier, as the Reserve Bank of India
was spotted buying dollars via state-run lenders, according to
traders. The currency had closed at 58.4675/4775 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 5 bps at 8.14
percent and the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent versus
Thursday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)