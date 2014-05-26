STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index gains 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.14 percent higher on the back of optimism ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the new prime minister.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.66 on profit-taking, as traders watch out for the composition of the new government later on Monday and comments from Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in as prime minister.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 58.43/44 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 58.52/53, tracking gains in the domestic share market ahead of prime minister designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp to 8.15 percent and the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Indulal PM)