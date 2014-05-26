STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 1.4 percent and the broader
NSE index is 1.3 percent higher, awaiting prime minister
designate Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments after his
swearing-in ceremony later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.66 percent on profit-taking, as traders watch out for the
composition of the new government later on Monday and comments
from Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in as prime minister.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 58.58/59 per dollar versus its Friday's
close of 58.52/53, as the central bank steps up dollar purchases
to limit sharp gains in the local currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp to 8.15 percent
and the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close
of 8.50/8.60 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)