STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index ended down 0.1 percent in a volatile session, giving up earlier gains of nearly 2 percent due to profit-taking in blue-chips, while caution ahead of Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.67 percent on profit-taking, and announcement of a new 14-year bond also dented appetite for maturities of similar tenure. Market awaits composition of the new government later.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 58.71/72 per dollar versus Friday's close of 58.52/53, as investors covered short dollar positions ahead of the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with all eyes set on the allocation of key portfolios.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended up 2 bps each at 8.16 percent and 8.40 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

