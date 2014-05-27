STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader NSE index 0.52 percent lower, following sales by foreign investors and caution over Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.68 percent as traders pare holdings to make way for an auction on Friday that will include a new 14-year bond.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 59.01/02 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.71/72, tracking losses in the domestic share market with some short-covering in the dollar continuing.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.16 percent while the one-year up 1 basis point at 8.41 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)