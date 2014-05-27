STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.52 percent lower, following sales by foreign
investors and caution over Narendra Modi's ministerial
appointments.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.68 percent as traders pare holdings to make way for an auction
on Friday that will include a new 14-year bond.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 59.01/02 per dollar versus its previous close
of 58.71/72, tracking losses in the domestic share market with
some short-covering in the dollar continuing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.16 percent
while the one-year up 1 basis point at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous
close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)