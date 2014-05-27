STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.78 percent and the
broader NSE index is 0.71 percent lower as investors book
profits after recent gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.65 percent, retracing 4 bps from the session's high, on
value-buying.
RUPEE
The rupee at 58.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close
of 58.71/72, tracking losses in the domestic share market with
some short-covering in the dollar continuing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.13 percent
while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous
close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)