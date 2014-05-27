STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.71 percent lower as investors book profits after recent gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.65 percent, retracing 4 bps from the session's high, on value-buying.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 58.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.71/72, tracking losses in the domestic share market with some short-covering in the dollar continuing.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.13 percent while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

