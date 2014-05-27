STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.68 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.56 percent lower as investors
continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as State
Bank of India while they wait for actual policies from
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.67
percent as continued profit-taking offset what investors saw as
encouraging comments from new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on
fiscal consolidation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.04/05 per dollar
versus its previous close of 58.71/72, weighed down by continued
profit-taking in domestic shares and month-end dollar demand
from importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points down
at 8.14 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at
8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus its previous
close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)