STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.68 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.56 percent lower as investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India while they wait for actual policies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.67 percent as continued profit-taking offset what investors saw as encouraging comments from new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on fiscal consolidation.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.04/05 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.71/72, weighed down by continued profit-taking in domestic shares and month-end dollar demand from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points down at 8.14 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)