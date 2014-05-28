MUMBAI May 28 STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index is also up 0.18 percent as shares of blue-chips rise and on firm cues from regional markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.67 percent in the absence of fresh triggers. New Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured investors on Tuesday that he would focus on bringing down the fiscal deficit and inflation, but did not provide specifics.

RUPEE

USD/INR INR=D2 trading at 59.15/16 versus its previous close of 59.04/05 on the back of heavy month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 basis point at 8.15 percent, and the one-year rate is also up 1 bp at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate is at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)