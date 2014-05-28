MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.23 percent as domestic-oriented stocks such as L&T, UltraTech rise on continued hopes of a revival in the economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 bp to 8.68 percent while still in a tight range in the absence of fresh triggers. The market is awaiting the outcome of T-bill auction results. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR is at 58.95/96 versus its previous close of 59.04/05 with dollar inflows from foreign funds hurting the pair but month-end dollar demand from importers will limit the downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both unchanged at 8.14 percent and 8.38 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)