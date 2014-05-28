MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index ended higher 0.16 percent, as cement stocks such as UltraTech Cement rose on value buying, but broader gains were capped as foreign investors turned modest sellers while caution also prevails ahead of the expiry of May derivatives. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bonds fell as traders trimmed debt holdings ahead of this week's auction, although continued optimism over the new government's plan on fiscal consolidation capped broader losses. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.70 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 58.93/94 versus its previous close of 59.04/05, snapping a three-day losing streak as dollar inflows related to foreign funds and companies helped offset heavy month-end demand for the greenback from oil and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended up 2 bps at 8.16 percent and 8.40 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)