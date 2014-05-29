MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares trading lower, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry at the end of the trading session on Thursday. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.32 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.18 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bonds recover from falls on Wednesday, with the yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent on some value-buying. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is trading at 58.83/84 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.93/94 per dollar on the back of continued dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate is 2 basis points lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Himank Sharma)