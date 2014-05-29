MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares trading lower led by steep decline in Infosys shares after a key resignation. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.86 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.7 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bonds recover from falls on Wednesday, with the yield flat at 8.70 percent on some value-buying. Traders are cautious ahead of Friday's bond auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) that includes 70 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is trading at 58.90/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.93/94 per dollar on the back of continued dollar inflows, but month-end demand for the greenback from importers limiting the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate is 2 basis points lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)