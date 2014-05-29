MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS
Indian shares trading lower led by steep decline in Infosys
shares after a key resignation. The benchmark BSE index is down
0.86 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 0.7 percent
lower.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bonds recover from falls on
Wednesday, with the yield flat at 8.70 percent on some
value-buying. Traders are cautious ahead of Friday's bond
auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) that includes 70
billion rupees of a new 14-year paper.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee is trading at 58.90/91 per
dollar versus its previous close of 58.93/94 per dollar on the
back of continued dollar inflows, but month-end demand for the
greenback from importers limiting the rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at
8.13 percent, while the one-year rate is 2 basis points lower at
8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)