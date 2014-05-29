MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS
India's BSE index closed down 1.31 percent and the broader
NSE index ended 1.28 percent lower as Infosys slumped after its
president resigned, while profit-taking continued to hit shares
after record highs earlier this month.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bonds gained in late trade,
recovering from intraday falls on value-buying, although gains
were capped ahead of the 160 billion rupees bond auction on
Friday and the central bank's policy review next week. The
10-year yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.67 percent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.03/04 per dollar
versus its previous close of 58.93/94 as continued month-end
dollar demand from oil importers and weaker domestic shares
offset the dollar selling seen from corporates in early trade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points
at 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis
point at 8.39 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)