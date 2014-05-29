MUMBAI, May 28 STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index closed down 1.31 percent and the broader NSE index ended 1.28 percent lower as Infosys slumped after its president resigned, while profit-taking continued to hit shares after record highs earlier this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bonds gained in late trade, recovering from intraday falls on value-buying, although gains were capped ahead of the 160 billion rupees bond auction on Friday and the central bank's policy review next week. The 10-year yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.67 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 58.93/94 as continued month-end dollar demand from oil importers and weaker domestic shares offset the dollar selling seen from corporates in early trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points at 8.13 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.39 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Swati Bhat)