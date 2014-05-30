STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.42 percent as oil companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 2.1 percent after January-March earnings beat some analysts' estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.62 percent after the central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said public's inflation expectations have come down and he expects it to come down further, while speaking at the Institute for Indian Economic Studies in Tokyo. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 58.99/59.01 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.03/04 as dollar inflows from Yes Bank Ltd's share sale for as much as $500 million aid but month-end dollar demand from oil importers limit further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 8.07 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 8.36 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)