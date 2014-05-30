STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.11 percent higher in range-bound trade on caution ahead of GDP growth data expected later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which fell 7 basis points to 8.60 earlier in the day, is up 1 bp at 8.68 percent on profit-taking. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.08/59.09 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.03/04 as month-end dollar demand from oil importers offsets dollar inflows from Yes Bank Ltd's share sale. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 5 bps at 8.08 percent, and the one-year rate is down 2 bps at 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)