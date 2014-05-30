MUMBAI May 30 STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.08 percent to mark their first weekly fall in four, as blue-chips such as State Bank of India declined after foreign investors sold shares for a fourth consecutive session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The 10-year yield fell as much as 7 basis points to 8.60 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 22, before closing at 8.64 percent. On month, the 10-year yield fell 19 bps, its biggest monthly fall since December.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.10/11 per dollar compared to 59.03/04 on Thursday after trading in a tight band for much of the session as month-end dollar demand from oil importers offset the large dollar inflows seen towards Yes Bank's share sale.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 4 bps at 8.09 percent, and the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 7.30/7.40 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

