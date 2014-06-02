MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) -

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.48 percent higher on gains in bluechips such as Larsen & Toubro while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy review meet on June 3.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.65 percent in early trade following the first ever term reverse repo auction announcement, but traders expect the market to stay range-bound ahead of Tuesday's policy review.

RUPEE

--------------

USD/INR edges up to 59.1650/1700 from its previous close of 59.10/11, tracking the dollar's strength against Asian currencies but broader gains seen capped ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is unchanged at 8.09 percent and the one-year rate is up 1 basis point at 8.39 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus Friday close of 7.30/7.40 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Indulal PM)