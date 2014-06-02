US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) -
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is up 1.73 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.71 percent higher on gains in bluechips such as Larsen & Toubro after earnings while financial stocks extend gains a day ahead of the central bank's policy review.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 basis point to 8.65 percent following the first ever term reverse repo auction announcement, but traders expect the market to stay range-bound ahead of Tuesday's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR recoups all losses to turn stronger on the day at 59.1350/1400 from its previous close of 59.10/11, as large state-owned banks spotted buying dollars for oil companies but broader gains seen capped due to strength in local equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at 8.07 percent and the one-year rate is down 1 basis point at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus Friday close of 7.30/7.40 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss