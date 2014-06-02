MUMBAI, June 2 STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares posted their biggest daily gains in three weeks as Larsen & Toubro surged after its quarterly earnings beat estimates while state-run banks rallied on hopes the government would consider selling some of its holdings and inject capital. The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.93 percent and the broader NSE index ended higher by 1.83 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.66 percent, snapping a two-day fall as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review and investors awaited RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's statement on inflation. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weak for a third straight session at 59.1525/1625 versus its previous close of 59.10/11, as caution ahead of the central bank's policy review and dollar demand from oil importers offset the biggest daily gains in domestic shares in three weeks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.08 percent and the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.39 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.05/7.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)