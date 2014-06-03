MUMBAI, June 2 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index is up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index edges up 0.11 percent, tracking gains in other Asian stocks and on buying from foreign investors, but the policy decision will be key in providing further direction. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.66 percent, with traders awaiting the policy statement for gauging the central bank's views on inflation and the outlook on rates. RUPEE -------------- The rupee little changed at 59.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close 59.1525/1625 as traders await the central bank's policy decision for further direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.09 percent and the one-year rate flat at 8.39 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)