STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index and the broader NSE index both up 0.8 percent after dovish comments from the central bank fuelled hopes of revival in growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 7 basis points to 8.59 percent after the central bank hinted it would not raise interest rates as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is trading at 59.2850/2900 per dollar, off its session high of 59.12 after the Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 59.16. The currency closed at 59.1525/1625 on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 12 bps at 7.96 percent and the one-year rate flat is 14 bps lower at 8.25 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)