STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 24,858.59, while the broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent to a record closing high of 7,415.85. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rallied to more than four-month highs after the central bank hinted it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.60 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee hit a near three-week low and weakened for a fourth consecutive session as the central bank was spotted buying dollars to curb gains in the currency while importers' buying also added to the losses. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.3850/3950 per dollar after falling as low as 59.42, a level last seen on May 15. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- Both the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate each ended down 14 bps at 7.94 percent and 8.25 percent respectively. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)