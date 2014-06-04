STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent while the broader NSE index down 0.14 percent with a fall in technology shares dragging the index lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.59 percent after hitting a four-and-half month low of 8.57 percent as sentiment remains bullish after a dovish central bank policy statement on Tuesday which hinted at the end of the rate- tightening cycle. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.31/32 per dollar versus its close of 59.3850/3950 on Tuesday on some dollar selling pressure by exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate down 8 basis points each at 7.86 percent and 8.17 percent respectively. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its close of 8.20/8.25 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)