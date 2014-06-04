STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.21 percent while the NSE index ended 0.18 percent lower, retreating from their record closing highs hit on Tuesday as exporters including IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services dropped amid concerns about the impact of a stronger rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.59 percent as the central bank's dovish policy tone continued to cheer investor sentiment but intermittent profit-taking and a rise in U.S. yields limited the fall. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.33/34 per dollar versus its close of 59.3850/3950 as heavy dollar demand from importers offset the impact from continued foreign inflows into debt and equity markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell as much as 9 bps to 7.85 percent, marking its lowest level since July 16, 2013, while the 1-year rate dropped as much as 8 bps to 8.17 percent, its lowest since Jan. 21. The two rates ended at 7.86 percent and 8.21 percent, respectively CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus its close of 8.20/8.25 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)