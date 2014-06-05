STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.36 percent while the NSE
index was 0.29 percent lower, on the back of weakness in Asian
shares and profit-taking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.57 percent, as sentiment remains broadly positive following
the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee slightly stronger at
59.2700/2775 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.33/34
tracking gains in Asian currencies against the dollar. Market to
closely watch domestic stocks after provisional data showed FIIs
bought Indian shares for three straight sessions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at
7.82 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at
8.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its close of
8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)