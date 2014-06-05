STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.36 percent while the NSE index was 0.29 percent lower, on the back of weakness in Asian shares and profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.57 percent, as sentiment remains broadly positive following the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee slightly stronger at 59.2700/2775 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.33/34 tracking gains in Asian currencies against the dollar. Market to closely watch domestic stocks after provisional data showed FIIs bought Indian shares for three straight sessions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.82 percent while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its close of 8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)