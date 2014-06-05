STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.57 percent while the NSE
index is up 0.69 percent, with continued support for natural
resources and mining company stocks on upbeat outlook for the
economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.57 percent, as sentiment remains broadly positive following
the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
59.3050/3100 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking
gains in local equities and in Asian currencies against the
dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at
7.85 percent while the 1-year rate is flat at
8.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of
8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)