STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 0.57 percent while the NSE index is up 0.69 percent, with continued support for natural resources and mining company stocks on upbeat outlook for the economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.57 percent, as sentiment remains broadly positive following the central bank's dovish policy tone on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 59.3050/3100 versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in local equities and in Asian currencies against the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.85 percent while the 1-year rate is flat at 8.21 percent. CALL MONEY --------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of 8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)