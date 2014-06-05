STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.86 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.97 percent, helped by gains in resources stocks such as Sesa Sterlite on continued optimism over the revival of the domestic economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.53 percent, as investor sentiment got a boost after the central bank greatly toned down its rhetoric on inflation earlier this week.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended steady at 59.33/34 per dollar after trading in a tight range for much of the session, as gains in local equities and Asian currencies were offset by dollar buying from the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 11 bps at 7.75 percent, while the one-year rate closed lower 5 bps at 8.16 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of 8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Indulal PM)