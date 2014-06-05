STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.86 percent and
the broader NSE index rose 0.97 percent, helped by gains
in resources stocks such as Sesa Sterlite on continued optimism
over the revival of the domestic economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis
points at 8.53 percent, as investor sentiment got a boost after
the central bank greatly toned down its rhetoric on inflation
earlier this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended steady at 59.33/34 per
dollar after trading in a tight range for much of the session,
as gains in local equities and Asian currencies were offset by
dollar buying from the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
11 bps at 7.75 percent, while the one-year rate
closed lower 5 bps at 8.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of
8.30/8.35 percent on Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Reporting by Indulal PM)